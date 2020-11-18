1/1
GARY R. BAKEY
1947 - 2020
Gary R. Bakey, 73, of Bellevue, IA, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family Graveside Services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Gary was born November 7, 1947 in Dubuque, the son of Robert and Agnes (Theisen) Bakey. He graduated from Carpentersville High School in 1967. Gary served as a Police Officer for 22 years in Carpentersville, he then helped farm the last 18 years west of Bellevue. He married Debra Lindabauer on September 7, 1996 in Dundee, IL. Gary loved farming, animals, gardening, and fishing with his family. He took the most joy in being with his family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife, Debra; children, Eric, Steven (Holly), Jacob, Danny, and Deanna Bakey; grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Jack, and Olivia. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathy Rodriquez. It is required to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A memorial fund has been established in Gary's memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services, c/o Gary Bakey Family. Gary's family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
563-872-4101
