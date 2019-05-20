Gary R. Levey HAMPSHIRE - Gary R. Levey, 75, passed away Friday evening, May 17, 2019 in Elgin. He was born Nov. 14, 1943 in Elgin the son of William and Leonia (Seyller) Levey. He was a member of the Elgin High School Class of 1961. Gary married Marie H. Leiseberg in Elgin on Nov. 16, 1962. Gary was a union carpenter for over 40 years, primarily with Seagren-Shales Construction. He enjoyed yardwork, vegetable gardening, and grocery shopping. He loved working with his hands and was an avid Cubs fan. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Marie; daughter, Caroline (John) Tarmichael; former son-in-law, Curtis (Deana) Wray; three grandchildren, Olivia & Maxwell Wray, Jaxon Tarmichael; and sisters, Lynn Barron, and Patricia Wengrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Laurie Levey. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7pm at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire with a funeral service following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory should be directed to Sheltered Village, 6000 Borden St., Woodstock, IL 60098. Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary