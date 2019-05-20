Daily Herald Obituaries
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
GARY R. LEVEY


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GARY R. LEVEY Obituary
Gary R. Levey HAMPSHIRE - Gary R. Levey, 75, passed away Friday evening, May 17, 2019 in Elgin. He was born Nov. 14, 1943 in Elgin the son of William and Leonia (Seyller) Levey. He was a member of the Elgin High School Class of 1961. Gary married Marie H. Leiseberg in Elgin on Nov. 16, 1962. Gary was a union carpenter for over 40 years, primarily with Seagren-Shales Construction. He enjoyed yardwork, vegetable gardening, and grocery shopping. He loved working with his hands and was an avid Cubs fan. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Marie; daughter, Caroline (John) Tarmichael; former son-in-law, Curtis (Deana) Wray; three grandchildren, Olivia & Maxwell Wray, Jaxon Tarmichael; and sisters, Lynn Barron, and Patricia Wengrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Laurie Levey. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7pm at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire with a funeral service following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory should be directed to Sheltered Village, 6000 Borden St., Woodstock, IL 60098. Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019
