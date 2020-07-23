Gary R. St. Pierre, age 75, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Catarsi-Sudd), preceded in death by his first wife, Faye A. (nee Schnell). Devoted father of Juli Braun, Ben (Sara) St. Pierre, Beth (John) Morris and Elisa (Brent) Nielsen; Fond stepfather of Daniel (Karen) Sudd, Diana (Jay Ryan) Sudyka and Douglas Sudd; Loving son of Theresa and the late Ralph St. Pierre; Dear brother of Juanita St. Pierre, Duane St. Pierre and Denise (Dennis) Hirth; Adored grandfather of thirteen and cherished great-grandfather of one; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services Private. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated for Gary on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. This Mass will be live streamed at the St. Walter Website: https://stwalterchurch.com/communications/videostreaming.
Donations to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329.