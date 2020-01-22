|
WHEELING - Gary S. Gray, age 64. Devoted husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Maggie (Jonny Husak) Gray. Caring brother of Gayle (Ken) Fredricks. Dear brother-in-law of Eileen (David) Gleeson. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Gary also leaves behind many cherished friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, 3-5pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020