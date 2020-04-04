Daily Herald Obituaries
GARY OLSEN
GARY T. OLSEN


1952 - 2020
GARY T. OLSEN Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Funeral services for Gary T. Olsen, 67, are private. He was born October 3, 1952 in Chicago and died Thursday April 2, 2020 at home. Gary graduated Mundelein High School in 1970 and was a standout football player. He is survived by his siblings, Robert Olsen, Gail (Dennis) Nickelsen and his feline companion, Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Olsen. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
