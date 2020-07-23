Gary William Gilroy, 77, of Baileys Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He was born April 2, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of the late William Ignatius and Doris Marie (Carney) Gilroy. After graduating from St. Joseph's High School in Cleveland with the Class of 1961, Gary attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he also played football. After two years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our country until his honorable discharge in 1968. Gary then returned to Wake Forest University to complete his bachelor's degree in Political Science, graduating in 1970. On December 30, 1968, Gary was united in marriage with Karen Marie Dearden at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Cleveland. He began working for A.M. Castle Metals & Co.,eventually making his way to National Sales Manager.He worked there for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Upon retiring, he and Karen moved to Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Once in Wisconsin, Gary set out to obtain his Real Estate License and worked locally for Remax for five years until his "second" retirement. After Remax, he served as Building Committee Chairman for The Oaks Homeowner's Association. For the last ten years, the Karen and Gary have enjoyed vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Gary loved playing poker, reading, fishing, and boating. He was a sports-oriented, family man who loved his community of Baileys Harbor and all of Door County. Gary will be missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; sons, Chris (Erin) and Jason (Lynn) Gilroy; grandchildren, Will and Cecilia Gilroy, Alison (Eric) Richardson, Hillary (Cyle) Hawkins, and Madison (Brady) Grell; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Lilly Hawkins and Lennon Grell; brothers-in-law, Gregory (Diane), Patrick (Barbara), Timothy, and Kevin Dearden; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Gilroy; his beloved Uncle Donald and Aunt Joan Carney; and other aunts and uncles. In honor of Gary's wishes, private services will be held. Gary's family wishes to thank the staff at Green Bay Oncology, Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, and Unity Hospice for their tender care and compassion. An extended heartfelt thank you to their friends and neighbors for the support they have shown over the years. Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Gilroy family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Gary may be shared through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.