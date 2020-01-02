|
Gay Kirchner (previously Jurczyk), 69, mother, grandmother, and smile-maker to all she met, passed on December 12, 2019. She is deeply loved and terribly missed. Survived by her daughter Heather (Jeff) Shively and her son Josh (Kate) Jurczyk, two grandsons Brody and Chase, her former husband James (Linda) Jurczyk, her brother Raymond (Cindy) Kirchner, nieces, great nieces and a nephew, a couple cats, good friends, and more. Preceded in death by her father Raymond and mother Stella Kirchner, her sister Mary (Larry) Nowack, and a bevy of the luckiest pets ever. If you ever wanted to bring a smile to her face, you need only mention how absolutely wonderful her children and grandchildren were. It may have been quite a stretch of the truth, but we like to think her wry smile secretly meant, if you only knew. We are the product of her, the original creator of "you do you". She encouraged us to live our best lives as we see fit, never worry about the views of others, don't ever be afraid to be who we want to be, fly as close to the sun as we could, and learn from our scorched wings. Just always remember to be kind. An avid reader of books, we estimate she turned the pages of over 20,000 books in her short 69 years. When she wasn't reading or doting on her grandsons, she could be found screaming at the Blackhawks, planting veggies and flowers in her garden, reveling in her Anglophilia, napping and snuggling with her dogs and cats, or dropping the side-eye to her kids. This was her favorite activity as she did it quite often. We realize she now knows what is on the other side of all of this. We are hoping it is jam-packed with endless books, furry friends and loved ones gone by, tall trees full of singing birds, and extra-gluten-filled crusty breads with warm butter. And 24/7 streaming British TV. Till we meet again, with endless love and eternal gratitude for teaching us about life well lived, her wonderful children. A celebration of life will be held at Nikos Supper Club in Marengo on January 4th from 12-3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Night Night (projectnightnight.org) or The Little Free Library (littlefreelibrary.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020