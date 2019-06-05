Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Barrington
GAYLEN NEVOY LARSON


GAYLEN NEVOY LARSON Obituary
Gaylen Nevoy Larson was born in Sandwich, IL on January 24, 1940, to Nevoy and Genevieve Larson. He passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Gaylen married Joanne (Matthew) Larson while the couple attended Northern Illinois University. Gaylen was a graduate of the school's accounting program and went on to become widely recognized as one of the financial industry's preeminent professionals. He was a partner at Deloitte, Haskins & Sells (Deloitte & Touche) for almost 20 years, rose to the position of Group Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Household International, and was a director at Coopers & Lybrand. He also served for 5 years as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Gaylen was inducted into the Financial Executives International (FEI) Hall of Fame and was honored with multiple other awards, including: NIU's College of Business 50th Anniversary Golden Alumnus award, the Distinguished Alumnus award of Northern Illinois University and the NIU College of Business, the Industry Accountant of the Year from National Beta Alpha Psi, the Distinguished Service Award from FEI, and the Braden Award from Case Western Reserve University. A 46-year resident of Barrington, Gaylen was passionate about fishing and enjoyed camping with his family on annual trips across the US and Canada (usually fishing along the way). As a member of Barrington Hills Country Club, Gaylen golfed and shot skeet whenever he could. He is survived by his wife Joanne; his children Mark (Annette), Andrea, and Paul (Heather); his grandchildren Kennedy, Connor, Cooper, and Morgan; and his sister Loretta (Tom) Harris, and brother Curtis (Judy). He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister (Lorene). Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday June 9, 2019 at Davenport Funeral Home in Barrington. A service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Barrington at 10:00 am on Monday June 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . For more information, please see www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
