On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Geary Michael Jacobs loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away at his home in Wheeling, Illinois at the age of 37. Geary was born on August 3, 1983, in Skokie, Illinois. He is survived by his parents, David Scott Jacobs and Ada Jacobs; his siblings, Benjamin, Neal, and Goldie. He had a miniature dachshund, Laddie who never left his side. Geary enjoyed weight lifting, cooking, and he took pride in working along side his father. Geary will be laid to rest with his Nana and Zadee at Westlawn Cemetery.







