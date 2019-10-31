|
ELGIN - Gene, 83, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was born December 28, 1935 in Vigo County, Ind., the son of Ira and Maude McGlone. Gene was a child of God, husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. Gene served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Elgin. Gene retired from Amoco in the 1990's after a successful career in accounting and IT. His golden years were spent gardening, activities with grandchildren, and traveling with his late wife Elaine. Survivors include six children, Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Gwendolyn) McGlone, Teri (Alejandro Hernandez) Joyce, Gregory (Peggy) McGlone, Lance (Sue) Wierenga, Pamela Zemla and Jodi (Bob) Hoffman; along with 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Joanne (Ings) McGlone (Nov. 25, 1980) and Elaine (Leep) McGlone (Oct. 4, 2009); 4 brothers, Howard (Edna), Forest (Mary), Leon, Ernest (Kathryn); and 2 sisters, Doris (Bernard) Tucker, Joan (Richard) Bennet. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the First Baptist Church, Elgin, with Pastor Gregg Huguley officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation from 1:00 pm until time of services at 3:00 pm. For information, 847-695-8700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019