ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Gene P. Wizniak, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on August 17. Gene was a Navy veteran and a retired 35-year employee of the IL Bell Telephone Co. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn A. (nee Gentzen) (2018); loving father of Scott (Kathleen), and Susan Wizniak; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Rachel (Petros Keres), and Stephen Wizniak; dear brother of Irene Maksym; dear aunt of Sandra (Lenny) Haye and Christine (Terry) Lindenberg; beloved papa to Scout. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Anna Wizniak. There will be a private committal held with the family at Mt. Emblem Cemetery - Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church-Adult Care Program (www.cvlutheran.org). Arrangements made by Grove Memorial Chapel, 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019