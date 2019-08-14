Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
GENERAL PRINCE
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
GENERAL WESLEY PRINCE


1933 - 2019
GENERAL WESLEY PRINCE Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - General Wesley Prince, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Aileen R. Prince, nee Roder. Loving father of John W. Prince, Lisa Kay Scoville, David Glen Prince, William (Jenny) Walter and Brian (Erin) Walter. Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Joshua, Nichole, and Meghan. Caring great-grandfather of Evan, Ricky Jr., Liam and Lenox. Visitation Friday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Saturday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
