HOFFMAN ESTATES - General Wesley Prince, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Aileen R. Prince, nee Roder. Loving father of John W. Prince, Lisa Kay Scoville, David Glen Prince, William (Jenny) Walter and Brian (Erin) Walter. Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Joshua, Nichole, and Meghan. Caring great-grandfather of Evan, Ricky Jr., Liam and Lenox. Visitation Friday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Saturday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill West, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019