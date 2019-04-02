Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE BENES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE BENES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GENEVIEVE BENES Obituary
ANTIOCH - Genevieve Benes, age 87, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1931, in Stanley, WI, the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Symbal) Gutowski. Genevieve was employed by the state of Illinois, student assistant commission. In 1993 she moved to Antigo, WI. Survivors include sons, Frank James (Donna) Benes of Antioch, and Daniel (Rita) Benes of Bryant, WI; son-in-law, Greg Rowan; seven grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Melford) Stillson and Patricia Hula; sisters-in-law, Louise Gutowski and Shirley Gutowski; and brother-in-law, Lester Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; daughter, Elizabeth Rowan; sister, Barbara Miller and brothers, Joseph and Bernard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6 at 12 pm at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church in Antigo, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, April 6 from 10 am to 11:30 am at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now