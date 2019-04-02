|
ANTIOCH - Genevieve Benes, age 87, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1931, in Stanley, WI, the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Symbal) Gutowski. Genevieve was employed by the state of Illinois, student assistant commission. In 1993 she moved to Antigo, WI. Survivors include sons, Frank James (Donna) Benes of Antioch, and Daniel (Rita) Benes of Bryant, WI; son-in-law, Greg Rowan; seven grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Melford) Stillson and Patricia Hula; sisters-in-law, Louise Gutowski and Shirley Gutowski; and brother-in-law, Lester Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; daughter, Elizabeth Rowan; sister, Barbara Miller and brothers, Joseph and Bernard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6 at 12 pm at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church in Antigo, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, April 6 from 10 am to 11:30 am at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019