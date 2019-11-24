|
Genevieve C. "Jean" Malecki, was a resident of Wauconda, IL, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after recently celebrating her 100th birthday. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Carol (special friend Thomas Nawara) Gazda; cherished grandmother of Tracey and Robin. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 AM to time of prayers at 11:00 AM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment private at Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorials appreciated to Wauconda Care, 176 Thomas Ct., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-5551). Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019