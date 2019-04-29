|
HOFFMAN ESTATES-Genevieve Koutsogianis of Hoffman Estates, loving sister of Pat (the late James P.) Sirbas, Katherine Nicol, Elaine Rieser, Dino (Roberta) Janis and John(the late Dawn) Koutsogianis; cherished godmother of Cynthia (Richard) Szukala; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was a Member of the Fraternal order of Moose, American Business Women and St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Service Wednesday, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church 1855 5th Ave. Aurora, IL. service time will be listed on the funeral website. Visitation will take place Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Road.). For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019