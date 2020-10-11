1/
GENEVIEVE S. RAJNIC
Genevieve S Rajnic nee Mitchell, 85, born October 22, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Marie and Henry Mitchell Sr. passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. She was preceded in death by her older sister Marie (David) and beloved husband, Stephen "Steve", of 47 years. They met as young members of the Moose Lodge and remained active for many years, Genevieve serving as Senior Regent for a time. Her true life's work and pride was in raising her 7 children. She was devoted to her family and her faith. She was gifted with the talent of singing and as a young girl sang Serenade of the Bells on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour. In her final years, she loved to sing this song and it will be a cherished memory by her family. Genevieve is lovingly survived by her older sister June (late George) and brother Henry (Teddie), her children Stephen (Sally), Karen, Pauline (Nic), Nicholas, Patrick (Michelle), Stephanie (Bill), and Genevieve (Dan), her grandchildren Amanda (Tarek), Mitchell (Samantha), Marc, Sean (Maggie), Haleigh (Michael), Kyle, Hunter, Dylan, and Delaney, and great grandchildren Ameena and Zain as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday October 16th from 4pm until 8pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Memorial Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. (Please meet at Church) Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, Il. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com .



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
