PALATINE - Geoffrey Winston Robinson, 44. Born June 17, 1974 in Arlington Heights, passed away June 1, 2019. He was the beloved son of Genevieve and the late Delmar Robinson. Loving brother of Becky (Peter) Robinson Guinn. Geoffrey taught his family the important things in life. He had a contagious laugh, loved unconditionally, was loved unconditionally and taught his family the value of life. He truly brought out the best in people. His family would like to thank all the extended family, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses and dentists who did so much for him and even complete strangers who did small things to make their day. We would like to especially thank the "Country Doc" who was so kind and took such good care of Geoffrey for so many years. A memorial service for Geoffrey will be held at a later date. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019