MAPLE PARK - George A. Holterman, age 83, passed away in the late hours of Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born in Oak Park, IL, on March 16, 1936, to proud parents Arnold "Jim" and Helen (Pringle) Holterman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Holterman; three children: Nancy (Dr. Michael) Maroscia, Bill (Theresa) Holterman, and Linda (Thomas) Belitz; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold "Jim" and Helen Holterman. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Services to celebrate his life will follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119, or Seasons Hospice, 2195 W Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Checks may also be mailed in care of PO. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes also can be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019