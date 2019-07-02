Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE HOLTERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE A. HOLTERMAN


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE A. HOLTERMAN Obituary
MAPLE PARK - George A. Holterman, age 83, passed away in the late hours of Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born in Oak Park, IL, on March 16, 1936, to proud parents Arnold "Jim" and Helen (Pringle) Holterman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Holterman; three children: Nancy (Dr. Michael) Maroscia, Bill (Theresa) Holterman, and Linda (Thomas) Belitz; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold "Jim" and Helen Holterman. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Services to celebrate his life will follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119, or Seasons Hospice, 2195 W Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Checks may also be mailed in care of PO. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes also can be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now