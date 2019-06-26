Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park)
Roselle, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park)
Roselle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE A. O'BRIEN


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGE A. O'BRIEN Obituary
George A. O'Brien ELGIN - George A. O'Brien, 93, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Born August 20, 1925 in Chicago. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served as an aviation cadet. He was active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. George traveled all over the world. He and his wife Audrey enjoyed dancing and belonged to the Lords and Ladies Square Dance Club of Elgin. He will be missed by his family and friends. Survivors include wife of 56 years Audrey (nee Green); children Janice Jahn and Russell (Sue) Clark; grandchildren Merlin (Shalene) Jahn, Russell Jr. and Corinne (Derek) Meyer and great-grandchildren Elyse, Hayden, Lyndi and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Dorothy (nee Angell) and his brother James. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of service 11:00a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now