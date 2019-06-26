George A. O'Brien ELGIN - George A. O'Brien, 93, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Born August 20, 1925 in Chicago. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served as an aviation cadet. He was active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. George traveled all over the world. He and his wife Audrey enjoyed dancing and belonged to the Lords and Ladies Square Dance Club of Elgin. He will be missed by his family and friends. Survivors include wife of 56 years Audrey (nee Green); children Janice Jahn and Russell (Sue) Clark; grandchildren Merlin (Shalene) Jahn, Russell Jr. and Corinne (Derek) Meyer and great-grandchildren Elyse, Hayden, Lyndi and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Dorothy (nee Angell) and his brother James. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of service 11:00a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary