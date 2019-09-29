Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
GEORGE ALBERT MUELLER


1926 - 2019
GEORGE ALBERT MUELLER Obituary
George Albert Mueller, age 93, passed away September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Elinor Mueller, nee Hortik. Loving father of Patricia (Michael) Pfaller and Brian (Pam) Mueller. Devoted grandfather of Kevin, the late Sara, and Brendan Pfaller. Dear brother of Paula (Bud) Mosiman and the late Jack Mueller. Fond uncle and godfather to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Batten Disease Support Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, OH 43219. Visitation Sunday, October 6th, 12:00 P.M until Funeral Service 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
