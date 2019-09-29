|
George Albert Mueller, age 93, passed away September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Elinor Mueller, nee Hortik. Loving father of Patricia (Michael) Pfaller and Brian (Pam) Mueller. Devoted grandfather of Kevin, the late Sara, and Brendan Pfaller. Dear brother of Paula (Bud) Mosiman and the late Jack Mueller. Fond uncle and godfather to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Batten Disease Support Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, OH 43219. Visitation Sunday, October 6th, 12:00 P.M until Funeral Service 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019