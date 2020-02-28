|
George Anthony Wray, 88, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL following a brief illness and complications from pancreatic cancer. George was born on May 28, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Isabel Wray (nee Casey). He graduated from St. George High School in Evanston, IL in 1949. Later, he enlisted in the United States Army. When he left the Army, George became an insurance salesman and owned his own insurance company, WM Tower Insurance Agency until his retirement. George married the love of his life, Joan "Joanie" Gallagher on May 22, 1971 at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, Berwyn, IL. They shared a happy marriage filled with their faith, love of each other, love of family, love of friends and love of sports. Born into a family of Chicago Cubs fans, George was the lone Chicago White Sox fan, which made for some entertaining moments through the years. Especially living with Joanie, the biggest Cubs fan on the planet, for 48 years. George had the privilege of participating in Honor Flight Chicago on October 11, 2017. Next to marrying Joanie, it was one of George's proudest achievements. George was loved by everyone who met him. Whether at church, at his favorite restaurant- Sam's, volunteering at Meals on Wheels, attending Notre Dame Football tailgates and games, or at family get-togethers, he was always kind, considerate, compassionate and loving. Known as 'Nellie' to his family and friends, and 'Unc' to his numerous nieces and nephews, he will be profoundly missed. George is survived by his sister, Loretta Molokie (Dick), brothers Don Wray (Audrey) and Paul Wray (Patsy), over thirty nieces and nephews and more than fifty great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Wray; parents George and Isabel Wray; and sister Rita McCarthy (Tom). Visitation will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Zurich, IL on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The funeral mass will be held immediately following the visitation. Interment will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Palatine at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Diabetes Association, in memory of George's beloved wife, Joan Wray.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020