SCHAUMBURG - George B. Johnson Jr., formerly of Elk Grove Village, 91, passed peacefully November 29, 2020, in the Hospice Program at Friendship Village. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Johnson (nee Drinan); his children, Donald Johnson, Craig (Lorrie) Johnson, Jennifer (Kenneth) Thon, stepchildren, Kathy (Gregg) Trapani, John (Mary) Mede, Chris (Linda) Mede; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Inger (nee Nelson) Johnson and George B. Johnson; and his first wife, Barbara. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served as a corpsman during the Korean Conflict. Funeral Service will be live streamed on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
. Entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/GJohnson
. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.