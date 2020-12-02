1/
GEORGE B. JOHNSON Jr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - George B. Johnson Jr., formerly of Elk Grove Village, 91, passed peacefully November 29, 2020, in the Hospice Program at Friendship Village. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Johnson (nee Drinan); his children, Donald Johnson, Craig (Lorrie) Johnson, Jennifer (Kenneth) Thon, stepchildren, Kathy (Gregg) Trapani, John (Mary) Mede, Chris (Linda) Mede; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Inger (nee Nelson) Johnson and George B. Johnson; and his first wife, Barbara. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served as a corpsman during the Korean Conflict. Funeral Service will be live streamed on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com. Entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/GJohnson. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved