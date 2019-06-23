Daily Herald Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Ransom
Niles, IL
George B. Linczmaier, 87, passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Coelestine Linczmaier; Loving father of Eddie (Rhonda) Linczmaier and Tina (Doug) Truskowski; Cherished Opa of Brandon, Markus, Matthew, and David; Dear brother of Maria (Adolph) Piller, Gisela (Heribert) Fenzl and the late Johann (Alisa) Linczmaier; Beloved uncle and friend to many. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25 from 11:30am until the time of Funeral Mass at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Ransom in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
