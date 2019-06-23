|
George B. Linczmaier, 87, passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Coelestine Linczmaier; Loving father of Eddie (Rhonda) Linczmaier and Tina (Doug) Truskowski; Cherished Opa of Brandon, Markus, Matthew, and David; Dear brother of Maria (Adolph) Piller, Gisela (Heribert) Fenzl and the late Johann (Alisa) Linczmaier; Beloved uncle and friend to many. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25 from 11:30am until the time of Funeral Mass at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Ransom in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019