George Bellinder, age 91, of Des Plaines and Prospect Heights passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann, nee Kellner: dear father of Steven, James (Anne), Phillip, and Sharon ( Brian) Lehr; proud grandfather of Katie, Nichole, Greg, Megan, Nolan, Brandon and Haley; great- grandfather of 2; fond brother of Edward (Helen) and the late Alex (Mary). Visitation Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to s appreciated. For information: 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019