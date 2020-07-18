KILDEER - George Bent (Russ), age 81, formerly of Northbrook passed away on 11 July. Loving dad of John and Dan. Adored grandpa of 6, great grandpa of 1 and loving friend to many. Russ was a veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps and enjoyed boating and working on his house. Visitation will begin on Monday July 20th from 12:30-1:30pm followed by the Life Celebration Mass at 1:30pm at St. Norbert's, 1809 Walters Ave Northbrook, Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 North River Road Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
are greatly appreciated. Seating for the mass is limited to 100 people and social distancing guidelines including the wearing of masks is required. To send flowers to the family, plant a tree in memory of George Bent, or leave a condolence visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.