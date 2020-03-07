|
|
George C. Coney, age 88, of Naples, FL, former 33-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away February 14, 2020. He was born in Chicago on March 13, 1931 to George C. and Helen (McClory) Coney. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Janet L. (nee McConachie); loving father of Elizabeth, Meg, JoEllen, and David Coney. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Marcin) Grygorowicz and David (Nikki) Brnusak. Dear brother of the late Jeanne (James) Ratzer. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George served four years in the U.S. Navy as an Aerographers Mate 1st Class. After graduating from Northwestern University, he moved his family to Elk Grove Village in 1959 and began working as a CPA for Arthur Andersen. He eventually opened a private accounting practice in Elk Grove Village. George served two terms as Elk Grove Village trustee prior to taking on the role of Director of Finance for Elk Grove Village in 1969. He was actively involved in Lions International, Salvation Army, United Fund, and the Civil Defense Agency. He retired with Janet to Naples, FL in 1992. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020