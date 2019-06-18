WHEATON - George C. Paulson, age 76, passed away on June 16th, 2019. The beloved husband of Gloria (nee Peceniak) for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) Gartshore, Brian (Kathleen), Christine (James) Reed, Rebecca (Scott) Atlas and Elizabeth (Kurt) Sievers. Dear grandfather of Alexis and Dorothy Gartshore, Grace, Daniel, Eileen, John, Thomas and Jillian Paulson, Brandon, Brianna and Brittany Reed, Matthew Atlas and Ryan Sievers. Devoted son of the late Raymond and the late Dorothy and fond step brother of Terry (Jan) Jackson. George was a member of St. James the Apostle Church of Glen Ellyn Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, and playing various card games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his entire family. Visitation will be Tuesday June 18th from 3-8 PM, with the Parastas service at 7PM,at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Short visitation Wednesday from 9 AM - time of Liturgy at 10:30 AM at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 14610 Will Cook Rd., Homer Glen, IL 60491. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Fairmont, IL at the intersection of Rosalind St. and Cutter Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to of Illinois, https://illinois.wish.org/ways-to-help. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary