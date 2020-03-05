Daily Herald Obituaries
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park St.
Hampshire, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park St.
Hampshire, IL
GEORGE C. WENDT


1923 - 2020
ELGIN - George C. Wendt, 96, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at Avondale Estates in Elgin. He was born April 25, 1923, in Elgin the son of Herman and Mabel (Schlorff) Wendt. George attended local schools and graduated from Elgin High School in 1941. He was on the 1939 lightweight football team that won the first football conference for Elgin High School. He was proud to have been on that team. On Dec. 7, 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was in the Pacific Theater from 1943-1946. After his honorable discharge, he obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying a Piper J-3 Club over the skies of Illinois. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He worked for Shakeproof Industrial Products for 37 years. He is survived by his son, Gregory and daughter-in-law, Rose (Anderson); and their son, Geoffrey, and his wife, Kimberley (Best); and his great-grandsons, Trevor, Davis, and Braden; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes; and brother, Roger. The Family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Vento, Avondale Estates of Elgin, especially, Ashley, Felicia, Maria, Elyse and the entire staff. Greg and Rose would also like to express gratitude to our first cousin, CW4 Maurice E. Wendt of St. Petersburg, FL for all his help and support during this difficult time. Funeral Services will be at 1 PM Saturday, March 7, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial will follow in Starks Cemetery in Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to services from 12 Noon to 1 PM at the funeral home. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
