Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE FYOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE E. FYOCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE E. FYOCK Obituary
WHEATON - George E. Fyock, 94, devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Gorman); loving father of Dan (Mary Ellen), Peg (Bill) Krueger, Donna (the late Russ) Patterson, Larry (Nancy), Sharon (Randy) Larson and Kathy (Ken) Gazarek; doting grandfather of Liz, Chris (Jason), David, Jim (Monica), Brendan, Christopher, Tim (Courtney), Kevin (Susan), Patrick (Tori), Mary Beth, Katie, Michael, Anna, Alex, Julia, Jacob; proud great-grandfather of Wesley, Kyle, Lucy, Abby, Isaac, Hannah, Grace, Emma, Clara, Gloria, Chloe, Oliver, Maia, Adeline, Reece. George was godfather and favorite "Unc" of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Ben, sisters Mary (Erv) and Elizabeth (Eddie), brother Louis (Doris), granddaughter Erin and brother-in-law Bob (Millie) Gorman. Our family expresses sincere gratitude to Karin Ridley, George's treasured caregiver. George served in the US Army WWII in Europe, and after became a Machinist Foreman for the City of Chicago. He was past president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) Local 126 and active in many organizations including Cub/Boy Scouts, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus and CFM. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to are greatly appreciated. Memorial Visitation Friday May 31st from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now