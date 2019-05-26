WHEATON - George E. Fyock, 94, devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Gorman); loving father of Dan (Mary Ellen), Peg (Bill) Krueger, Donna (the late Russ) Patterson, Larry (Nancy), Sharon (Randy) Larson and Kathy (Ken) Gazarek; doting grandfather of Liz, Chris (Jason), David, Jim (Monica), Brendan, Christopher, Tim (Courtney), Kevin (Susan), Patrick (Tori), Mary Beth, Katie, Michael, Anna, Alex, Julia, Jacob; proud great-grandfather of Wesley, Kyle, Lucy, Abby, Isaac, Hannah, Grace, Emma, Clara, Gloria, Chloe, Oliver, Maia, Adeline, Reece. George was godfather and favorite "Unc" of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Ben, sisters Mary (Erv) and Elizabeth (Eddie), brother Louis (Doris), granddaughter Erin and brother-in-law Bob (Millie) Gorman. Our family expresses sincere gratitude to Karin Ridley, George's treasured caregiver. George served in the US Army WWII in Europe, and after became a Machinist Foreman for the City of Chicago. He was past president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) Local 126 and active in many organizations including Cub/Boy Scouts, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus and CFM. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to are greatly appreciated. Memorial Visitation Friday May 31st from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary