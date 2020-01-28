|
George E. Koop was the beloved husband of 45 years of Shirley (nee Rycek); devoted father of Christopher (Kim) and Kathleen (Christopher) Moore; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Riley, Grayson, Ethan and Grady; fond brother of Sherri (Matthew) Carfi and Pamela (Michael) Halvorsen; and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. George was born on December 31, 1952 in Chicago to the late Elsie (nee Herodes) and Elmer G. Koop and passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at home in Island Lake. He was 67 years old. George was a former Scout Master for Troop 90 and very active in the Sons of the American Legion having been Past Commander of SAL Squadron 911, Past Commander of SAL 10th District, current Commander of the SAL 2nd Division, the current 10th District Adjutant and Finance Officer, and the current Detachment of Illinois Finance Commission Chairman. A celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Wauconda American Legion Post #911, 515 S. Main St., Wauconda. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020