George Erdelji, age 86, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Retirement Village in Round Lake Beach, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Yugoslavia, to Nicholas and Maria Erdelji. Born in Yugoslavia, George entered the United States in 1952 through the Port of New York. He moved to the Chicagoland area and worked for Fel-Pro of Skokie for over 25 years. Prior to a long employment, George serviced in the United States Army in the late 1950's. George leaves behind his adored wife Ludmyla "Luda;" cherished sister Verconia Lisiziewicz; fond sister-in-law Eugenia (late Nestor) Sabadaszka; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Ark (Maria) Lachiw; and sister-in-law Nina (Bob) Sutor. Friends may greet family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake. The Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for his family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019