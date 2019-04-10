CARPENTERSVILLE - George F. Clark, age 81, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and under the care of hospice on Monday evening, April 8, 2019. George was born in Chicago on September 19, 1937 and was the son of the late Melvin and Marie Clark. On October 1, 1960 he married the love of his life Maryanne Safranek. George and Maryanne made their home and raised their family in Carpentersville for over almost 49 years and he was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. George was also a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Prior to retirement, George had worked at Sun Electric and Performance Stamping. Survivors include his wife of 58 years; Maryanne, their daughters; Deborah "Debbie" (Ted) Brennan and Patrice "Patty" (Rande) Knabusch, 7 grandchildren; Dan, Chris, Nick and Mike Knabusch, Teddy, Terry and Timmy Brennan, and his 5 great-grandchildren; Mallorie, Aubrie, and George Knabusch, Jack and Joey Brennan. George is also survived by his sister; Marion Stillo as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee with Rev. Matthew DeBlock, Pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 P.M. at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee and again on Friday morning at the church from 10 A.M. until the time of the mass. Please omit flowers, Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to either St. Catherine of Siena Church or the ASPCA. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary