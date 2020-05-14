|
DES PLAINES - George F. Hegner was born June 8, 1931 in Chicago to Frank and Elizabeth (nee Schmidt) Hegner. He died on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Des Plaines. George began his career as a butcher for National Tea Food Stores in the surrounding suburbs after serving in the Army during the Korean War. He had a 25-year career with Hyatt House Hotel in Rosemont until his retirement in 1997. He worked in the Engineering department (with the nickname "Big Daddy"), where his creativity in woodworking flourished. He enjoyed making furniture, replicas of WWII Airplanes, and creating many other projects including a sailboat in his garage. Several times a year, his love of fishing took him "Up North" with his wife, Diane. He enjoyed trains which inspired him to make two train layouts during his lifetime. His creativity and sense of humor will be missed by friends and family whom he loved. He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Kleinhammer and Lu Ann (Tom) Lehnert; and his grandchildren, Mandi, Tim, Steve and Randi. George is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Diane (nee LaSota) Hegner; brother, Frank (Pat) Hegner; and by his parents. Funeral service and interment were private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020