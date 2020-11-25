1/
GEORGE G. MARKARIAN M.D.
George G. Markarian, MD, age 88, a longtime resident of Lisle, passed away on November 22. He was born on May 15, 1932 in Tabriz, Iran. Dr. Markarian is survived by his wife of 58 years, Larissa Markarian (nee Bagratuni), sons Gregory George Markarian, MD and Michael George Markarian; grandchildren Farrah Elena Markarian and Joseph Hideki Markarian; siblings Hrand Markarian and Angie (John Paul Demers-Markarian, MD; niece and nephew Pierre Demers and Helen Demers. He is preceded in death by his parents and Paranjem and Bartough Markarian; his sister Goharik Markarian. Visitation will be Friday, November 27 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 AM at Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church 1701 Greenwood Rd, Glenview, IL 60026. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
