ELGIN - George H. Cumpata, 68, of Elgin passed away suddenly, Friday, October 25, 2019 in Flint, MI. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 11008 Church St., Huntley. Visitation will be held at the church from Friday, Nov. 1 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of McHenry County or Ronald McDonald House, Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800, www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2019