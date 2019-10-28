Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CUMPATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE H. CUMPATA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE H. CUMPATA Obituary
ELGIN - George H. Cumpata, 68, of Elgin passed away suddenly, Friday, October 25, 2019 in Flint, MI. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 11008 Church St., Huntley. Visitation will be held at the church from Friday, Nov. 1 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of McHenry County or Ronald McDonald House, Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800, www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now