|
|
George H. Doerner died on Friday, November 15, 2019, his daughter Christa and her husband David were with him at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights,IL. He was born on March 26, 1936 to George A. and Viola (Shunneson) Doerner. He married Bridget (Bette) Keating on July 20, 1957. He was an Electrician for IBEW Local 134. He volunteered as Police Reserve in Des Plaines, IL. He was a member of the Loyal Order the Moose for over 50 years. He was past Commander, and a Life member of the Skokie Valley Sail & Power. He remembers many good times with his friends from Elmwood Park and the Skokie Valley Power Squadron. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister June Soyer (Louis). He is survived by his devoted wife Bridget. Survivors also include daughter Christa (David) Hanson and son George A. Doerner: five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, his sisters-in-law Andrea Lenberg and Marlene Keating; his brother-in-law Thomas (Carole) Keating. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church, 1624 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lenberg Health Fund to support music and art therapy for residents of St. Coletta of Wisconsin. Attn: Development Office, N 4637 Co. Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549, (www.stcolletawi.org). Funeral information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019