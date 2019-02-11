|
Visitation for George H. Miramonti, 82, of Palatine, will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. George was born on December 19, 1936. He passed away at home on Sunday, February 10, 2019. After a long, robust life of government service, George will be remembered as a very hard worker. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, in 2016, George finally was able to witness the Cubs win the World Series. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Miramonti, who passed away in 2004. Survivors include his daughter, Sue Diederich; granddaughter, Jennifer Miramonti; great-grandchildren, Julie and Jaimie Provo; siblings, Phil Miramonti, Peter Miramonti, Denise Johnson, and Frank DeRosier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Madelon Miramonti and his brother, John Miramonti. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019