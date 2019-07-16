|
GLEN ELLYN - George H. Sallmann, Jr., 89. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Keever) for 64 years; loving father of Nancy (John) Boldt, Mark (Martha) and Scott; proud grandfather of Mallory and Amanda; dear son of the late George and Madelyn; brother of Marjorie (Robert) Ancha; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 or , 954 W. Washington Blvd., #305, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019