|
|
HANOVER PARK - George H. Walter, 84, of Walker, MN, formerly of Hanover Park for 53 years, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born May 31, 1935 in Chicago. George was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Uniform Printing and Supply in Niles for over 30 years and Sears at Woodfield for over 25 years. George enjoyed going fishing and family vacations. After retirement George cruised the world with his wife Dolores. He will be missed by his family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Dolores; loving dad of Jeff (Mary), Sandy (Mike) Legenza and Linda; cherished grandpa of Kyle (Rebekah), Shannon, Alex (Ashley), Steven (Sophia), Brian and Tim; dear great-grandpa of Jackson and William; kind son of Henry and Eva (nee Schwaner); fond brother of Barb (Ron) Edwards and the late Fred, Katie Dugo and Rudy; uncle to several nieces and nephews. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:30p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral Saturday, 10:30a.m. at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020