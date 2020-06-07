One of the founding faculty members of Saint Viator High School, Rev. George J. Auger, C.S.V., passed away June 2, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital. He was 87. Fr. Auger was born Sept. 17, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. His parents, Seraphine and Eugenie (Paris) Auger preceded him in death, along with sisters Rita McKune and Simone Deady. He is survived by his brother Paul Auger. Fr. Auger taught English and religion when Saint Viator opened in 1961. He remained there for two years, before teaching English for one year at another Viatorian school, Spalding Institute, in Peoria. Fr. Auger then return to Saint Viator in 1965, where he served the next six years a chairman of the English department. He brought a distinguished academic record to his students. Fr. Auger earned a Bilingual Teaching Certificate for French/ English at Ecole Normale in Rigaud, Canada. He also earned a BA in English and an MA in Religious Education at Loyola University, and later a Master of Arts in English from DePaul University. Fr. Auger also attended the Lumen Vitae program in Brussels, Belgium where he earned a diploma for Theology of Religious Life. Fr. Auger made his first profession of vows in Joliette, Canada, in 1949 and later transferred to the Chicago Province. He was ordained a priest on May 27, 1961 at St. Viator Church in Chicago. After his teaching career, Fr. Auger served in pastoral work, serving at Maternity BVM in Bourbonnais and at St. Joseph in Springfield before becoming Pastor at St. Patrick in Kankakee in 1983, and again in 2004. He served in Rome, as General Councilor for the Province, before returning to Arlington Heights in 1996 to serve as Director of the Retirement Wing at the Province Center and Novice Director. His final assignment came in 2013, when he served three years as chaplain for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.