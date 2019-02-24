|
MORTON GROVE - George J. Riha Jr., 90 was born Dec. 29, 1928, and passed away Feb. 22, 2019. He was a retiree of G.D. Searle Co. in Skokie, and a longtime employee of the Glen View Club in Golf, IL. He was the husband of the late Lorraine; father of Susan (Steven) Slesnick of Hawthorn Woods and Sarah (Duane) La Cosse of Rockford, IL; brother of the late William Riha, the late Raymond Riha, the late Frances Klawes and the late Marion Barrett; grandfather of five; great-grandfather of two; and uncle of Marie Bergstrom. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Burial will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Silverado of Lake Zurich, 555 America Court, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For information, 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019