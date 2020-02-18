|
BARTLETT - George John Guminski, 85, passed away Saturday, February 15. An Army Veteran, George was an avid Blackhawks fan, golfer, and bowler who was a crossing guard for the Bartlett Police. Loving husband of Bernadine (nee Kucharski); beloved father of Glenn (Helene), Karen (Joe) Gallo, Mark (Laurie), and Denise (Alan) St. Clair; best grandfather of Cecilia (Bob) Rammos, Alex (Marissa) St. Clair, Christopher Guminski, and Nicholaus, Andrew, and Daniel St. Clair; dear great-grandfather of Nolan; fond brother of the late Richard (Helen) Guminski; proud master of Cesar. Visitation Wednesday, February 19 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Thursday, 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020