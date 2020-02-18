Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
GEORGE JOHN GUMINSKI Obituary
BARTLETT - George John Guminski, 85, passed away Saturday, February 15. An Army Veteran, George was an avid Blackhawks fan, golfer, and bowler who was a crossing guard for the Bartlett Police. Loving husband of Bernadine (nee Kucharski); beloved father of Glenn (Helene), Karen (Joe) Gallo, Mark (Laurie), and Denise (Alan) St. Clair; best grandfather of Cecilia (Bob) Rammos, Alex (Marissa) St. Clair, Christopher Guminski, and Nicholaus, Andrew, and Daniel St. Clair; dear great-grandfather of Nolan; fond brother of the late Richard (Helen) Guminski; proud master of Cesar. Visitation Wednesday, February 19 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Thursday, 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
