EAST DUNDEE - George K. Lippig, age 86, a former 50 year resident of Lombard, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. George was born on September 2, 1933 in Chicago and was the son of the late Otto W. and Gertrude A. (nee Weschke) Lippig. On December 14, 1957 he married the love of his life and best friend Virginia Ellen Grottke. Virginia preceded George in death on July 18, 2017 after 59 years of marriage. He was a resident of East Dundee for the past 8 years and was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. He was a very proud United States Army Korean War Veteran and a former many year Republican Election Judge in DuPage County. Prior to retirement, George was an Electrician by trade and was a loyal and valued employee of the Illinois Tollway. Survivors include his children; Ray (Brenda) Lippig, Sandy (Bill) Shields and Laura (Scott) Swanson. Other survivors include his 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law; Robert Grottke, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife; Virginia, George was preceded in death by his son; Larry L. Lippig on April 10, 1992 and his two brothers; Gary and Ralph. Private Family Funeral Services will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday with Rev. Phillip Baerwolf officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation (limited to 10 people allowed at a time in the funeral home) will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. For info, please call 847-426-3436. To leave an online condolence, visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020