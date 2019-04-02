STREAMWOOD - George Kenneth Fudge was born on January 27, 1934 in Sommerville, MA to Stanley and Belle Fudge. He died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home. He has lived in Streamwood since 1961. Mr. Fudge was an Airline Mechanic for United Airlines for over 36 years before retiring. He was a long-time member of The Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Bloomingdale. He was proud of his Service in the Air Force as a Flight Mechanic for the 7167th Air Transport Squadron (S.A.M.s.). George is survived by his Beloved spouse of 61 years, Ann P. Fudge; his children A. Kimberly (Larry) Edgar, G. Kenneth (Sigrid) Fudge Jr., and Janet A. (Rudy) Kosanovich; his grandchildren, Mallory N. (Tom) Dooley, Jennifer L. (Adrian) Mancilla, Hillary P. (Cole) Huntington, Melissa N. Fudge, and Rademir E. Kosanovich; his great-grandchildren, Margaret, Evelyn, George, and Wylla; his brothers, Eddie and Bob, and his sister, Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill, and his brother, Jack. Memorial Service 10:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 261 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, Illinois 60108. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Church of the Incarnation or the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmy.org/ . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary