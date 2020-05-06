|
George Korver joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He passed peacefully into the presence of our Heavenly Father, surrounded by family singing hymns and reading Scripture. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lurline, children, William (and his wife, Susan) and Janie and granddaughter, Gracelyn. He is also survived by siblings, Jane, Jim, Kate, Tim and Margery, along with a vast extended family. George was born on March 11, 1946, in Albuquerque, NM, during his family's journey to California. Growing up on a farm as one of nine children, hard work, humility, love, compassion for people and God's creation were ingrained early on. George graduated from Wheaton College in 1968 and served in youth ministry, where he guided countless lives to Christ and ultimately met the other love of his life, Lurline. Together, they raised two children and welcomed Susie into the family at a wedding officiated by George. Recently, George and Lu joyfully welcomed their first grandchild, Gracelyn Lurline. Throughout his life and ministry, George emulated the Savior's unconditional love for family, friends and even strangers. We are grateful for George's legacy and rejoice in his Homecoming. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Margaret, and brothers, John, Joel and William. George's family and friends will miss him dearly, but also praise the Lord for the blessed assurance of his salvation. A memorial in celebration of George's life and service to the Kingdom will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care Center, c/o Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020