George LeRoy Weidenfeller, 77, passed away November 8, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Jeanne (Gudgeon) Weidenfeller. George was a graduate of Fenwick High School and Loyola University in Chicago. He worked at Broadview Bank and at North Bank in Chicago and messenger service agencies. He also hosted a radio show in Lafayette, Indiana. His greatest enjoyment was working as an engineer for radio broadcasts for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls. He was a faithful follower of the Chicago White Sox as well as the Blackhawks and Bulls. He had a great love of trains and in retirement would join fellow enthusiasts watching the trains at the Naperville station come and go. He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Weidenfeller and Nancy (Alan) Willhoit; niece, Kate (Mark) Karasek, and nephews, Brett (Marci) and Nick (Anne) Willhoit; loving great-uncle to Isabelle and Lexi Karasek, Ellie and Ava Santucci and Owen, Liam and Elliot Willhoit. He was also loved by his aunt, Patricia Gudgeon and cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton for Mass at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the . Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019