CRYSTAL LAKE - George M. Christensen passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4 2020 at the age of 81. He was born September 12, 1938 in Chicago, the son of the late Charles and Dagmar (nee Gustafson) Christensen. George worked for 50 years at the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army as a tank commander and Chaplain's Assistant. George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn; his sons, Kevin (Lolita), and Kenneth Christensen; granddaughters, Autumn and Breanna Christensen; his sister, Joyce Jackson; nephew, David (Lynn) Jackson; niece, Julie (Gerard) Mooney; great-nieces, Brooke and Taylor Mooney and Ava Jackson; and dear friend, Ralph Wineman. Services for George will be held privately for his family. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020