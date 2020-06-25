George M. Goodall (Geo, Speed) a life-long resident of Rolling Meadows passed away June 22, 2020, at the age of 73. George is survived by his loving wife Teri, his children; Mary, Joseph (Jessie), Jennifer (Michael), Brett (Jana). His sisters, Patricia (Larry) and Marie (Jim). He was a proud Papa of Adriana, Jordan, Nikoletta, Benjamin, Gianna, Peyton, Corinne, Sarah, Leah, Declan. George graduated from St. Viator High School, attended Southern Illinois University, retired from AT&T of 37 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy, awarded with a Purple Heart, Navy Commendation, and Vietnam Service Medals. For many years he loved going "up north", to the boat house, and being on the water. A celebration of George's life will occur at a later time.







