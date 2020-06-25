GEORGE M. GOODALL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George M. Goodall (Geo, Speed) a life-long resident of Rolling Meadows passed away June 22, 2020, at the age of 73. George is survived by his loving wife Teri, his children; Mary, Joseph (Jessie), Jennifer (Michael), Brett (Jana). His sisters, Patricia (Larry) and Marie (Jim). He was a proud Papa of Adriana, Jordan, Nikoletta, Benjamin, Gianna, Peyton, Corinne, Sarah, Leah, Declan. George graduated from St. Viator High School, attended Southern Illinois University, retired from AT&T of 37 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy, awarded with a Purple Heart, Navy Commendation, and Vietnam Service Medals. For many years he loved going "up north", to the boat house, and being on the water. A celebration of George's life will occur at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Gertie
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved