George P. Lazarus, 96, a resident of Palatine, IL since 1967. WWII Army Veteran. Loving father of Dave (Dianne) Lazarus; proud grandfather of Lindsay and Anthony (Lisa) and cherished great grandfather of McKinley, Madden and Taylor. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, his parents Peter and Katie and brother Palmer. George was born on February 22, 1924 in Chicago, IL, and passed away March 11, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights. Interment will be held privately at Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Orchard, 1330 N. Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020