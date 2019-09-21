Daily Herald Obituaries
|
GEORGE P. THERMOS Obituary
George P. Thermos, beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Barry) Thermos. Loving father of Mary (Richard) Tompson and Anastasia Thermos, loving grandfather of Mei Li and Lu Li Tompson and Roark Neitzel. Dear brother of the late Gus P. (Margaret), the late Demetra, the late Nicholas P. and the late Thomas P. (the late Nancy) Thermos. Devoted son of the late Peter and Mary (nee Fifles) Thermos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Family and friends will meet Monday morning, September 23, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL 60171 for graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes made to Greek American Rehab & Nursing Centre, 220 N. First St., Wheeling, IL 60090, or to a , would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095 and www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
